Amtech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Friday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $22 million to $25 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $3.40. A year ago, they were trading at $9.06.

