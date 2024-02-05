Amkor Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $117.6…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $117.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 48 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $359.8 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amkor Technology expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Amkor Technology shares have dropped almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $32.31, a climb of almost 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

