Amgen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $767…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $767 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.66 per share.

The world’s largest biotech drugmaker posted revenue of $8.2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.11 billion.

Amgen expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.90 to $20.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $32.4 billion to $33.8 billion.

Amgen shares have climbed almost 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed nearly 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $316.03, a climb of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMGN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.