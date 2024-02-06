Ametek: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $342.9 million.…

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $342.9 million.

The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.31 billion, or $5.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ametek expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.56 to $1.60.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $6.85 per share.

Ametek shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 4%. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AME

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.