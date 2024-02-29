American Woodmark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $21.2 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.66 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $422.1 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $100.24, a climb of 91% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.