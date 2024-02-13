American International Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $93…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $93 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.79 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $9.83 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.72 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.64 billion, or $4.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.59 billion.

American International Group shares have increased 3.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased roughly 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $70.09, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.