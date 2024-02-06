American Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $263 million.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $263 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $3.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.94 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

American Financial shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $119.71, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

