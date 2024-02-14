Amer Movil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.03 billion in its…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.03 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $11.45 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.3 billion, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.07 billion.

Amer Movil shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.

