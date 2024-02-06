Amcor: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $134 million.

The Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period.

Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of 67 cents to 71 cents per share.

Amcor shares have declined roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.18, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

