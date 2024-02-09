AMC Networks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported a loss of $21.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of $678.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $215.5 million, or $4.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.71 billion.

AMC Networks shares have dropped slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 5.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMCX

