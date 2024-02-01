Amazon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.62 billion. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $169.96 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $138 billion to $143.5 billion.

Amazon shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $159.67, an increase of 52% in the last 12 months.

