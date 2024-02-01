Altria: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.06 billion.…

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $5.98 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.02 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.09 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.15 per share.

