Alpha and Omega: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $165.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Alpha and Omega said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $160 million.

Alpha and Omega shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.74, a decrease of 29% in the last 12 months.

