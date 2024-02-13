Allison Transmission: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $170 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.91.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $775 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $755.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $673 million, or $7.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.04 billion.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have risen almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $61.54, an increase of 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALSN

