Allegiant Travel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $611 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117.6 million, or $6.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.51 billion.

Allegiant Travel shares have dropped nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $76.33, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.

