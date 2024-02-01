Allegheny Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $145.7 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $145.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The maker of steel and specialty metals posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $410.8 million, or $2.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.17 billion.

Allegheny Technologies shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen almost 2%. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

