Alico: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $42.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had profit of $5.64 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.34 per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

Alico shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.18, a climb of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

