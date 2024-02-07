Alibaba: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.03 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, came to $2.67 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $36.67 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.21 billion.

Alibaba shares have increased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 26% in the last 12 months.

