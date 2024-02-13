Akamai Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $161.2…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $161.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.69 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The cloud services provider posted revenue of $995 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $547.6 million, or $3.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Akamai Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.59 to $1.64.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $980 million to $1 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Akamai Technologies shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased almost 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $125.11, a rise of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKAM

