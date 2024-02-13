Agree Realty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) on Tuesday reported a key measure…

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Royal Oak, Michigan-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $100.3 million, or $1 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $44.1 million, or 44 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $144.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.7 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $378.7 million, or $3.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $537.5 million.

The company’s shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $57.31, a fall of 21% in the last 12 months.

