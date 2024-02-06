Agco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $339 million. On…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $339 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $4.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.78 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.03 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $3.8 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.17 billion, or $15.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.41 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings to be $13.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $13.6 billion.

Agco shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

