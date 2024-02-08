Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $166.9 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $166.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $591.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $523.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $530 million to $550 million.

Affirm Holdings shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.22, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

