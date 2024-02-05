Affiliated Managers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Monday reported…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $196.2 million.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $5.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $502.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $532 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $672.9 million, or $17.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.06 billion.

Affiliated Managers shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.