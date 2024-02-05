Aecom: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $94.4 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $94.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.05 per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $3.9 billion in the period.

Aecom expects full-year earnings to be $4.35 to $4.55 per share.

Aecom shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $88.75, a climb of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

