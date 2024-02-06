Advanced Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37.5 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The maker of power-conversion products posted revenue of $405.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $407.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.3 million, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Advanced Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $335 million to $365 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Advanced Energy shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $106.60, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

