Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $105.6 million.

The Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $662.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $625.6 million.

Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.