Adient: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.

Adient shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 22% in the last 12 months.

