Acasti: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) on Monday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The company’s shares closed at $2.45. A year ago, they were trading at $4.07.

