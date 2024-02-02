AbbVie: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $822 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.79 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.76 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $14.3 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.86 billion, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $54.32 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.05 to $11.25 per share.

AbbVie shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 3%. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

