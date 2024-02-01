ABB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $921 million. On a…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $921 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $8.24 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.75 billion, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.24 billion.

ABB shares have decreased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year.

