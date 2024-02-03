3 Small Business Owners Share Their Secrets for Success

Building a small business from the ground up is not an easy feat, and entrepreneurs need to navigate several variables,…

Building a small business from the ground up is not an easy feat, and entrepreneurs need to navigate several variables, including creating a business model, picking a location or coverage area, securing funding, hiring staff, and handling sales and marketing endeavors.

Winning strategies for small business success include the entrepreneur’s work ethic, the goods or services provided and other intangible variables.

We asked three small business owners to share their professional wisdom and share tips on how to compete successfully in today’s economy.

Find Something You Love to Do and Create a Business Around That

In 1906, two brothers-in-law opened a plumbing company and in 2024, that tradition is continued by the fifth generation of ownership at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning in New York.

“We love working in our trade and the special feeling we get every day by allowing our customers to live in greater safety and comfort,” co-owner Chris Petri, said in an email.

Petri attributes the longevity of his company to the values of safety, integrity, a “WOW” service commitment and a team of service experts that’s dedicated to their company, their community and quality of their work.

“Together, we forge a path towards a future where every home is not just a dwelling but a sanctuary of safety and comfort,” he said. “Since 1906, we have aimed to build relationships with our clients that last not only years, but generations.”

Through the years, Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning has seen many challenges and learned many lessons through solving them.

“We believe that a thriving business can survive hard times — whether it’s in times of conflict and war or in times of economic turmoil — as long as you can offer your customer a service they need at an investment that matches the value you deliver,” Petri said.

When asked for the best advice to small business owners, Petri said to find something you love to do, and then create a business around that.

“Love what you do,” he said. “From starting a business to running one, business ownership is one of the hardest things a person can do. Loving what you do for a living makes those challenges easier to overcome because you’re doing something that you love, day in and day out.”

When You Do a Great Job in Your Industry, You Get Noticed and Your Business Grows

Gladys’ Cleaning Service is a professional cleaning service with 20+ years of experience in the cleaning industry. It offers post construction cleaning, deep cleaning service, window cleaning, awning cleaning, barricade cover cleaning, power washing, carpet shampoo and janitorial services serving five counties in New Jersey.

CEO Gladys Vonglahn said the secret to success for her business has been the company reputation for high-quality cleaning and her team of employees. That foundation of trust has launched the company to new heights.

“Last year, we had the privilege to start working at the new Terminal A in Newark Liberty International Airport, doing post construction cleaning services in restaurants and retail stores to pass the health inspection,” she said in an email.

In addition, her company recently completed a window cleaning project requested by Alstom for all AirTrain stations in Newark Liberty International Airport, and a post-construction cleaning for the rental cars of Avis, Hertz and Enterprise in the garage of the new Terminal A at the same airport.

So, when you do a great job in your industry, you get noticed and your business grows.

Put People Before Profit

Sonoran Technology and Professional Services, based in Goodyear, Arizona, is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that primarily provides pilot and aircrew training support services for the U.S. Air Force.

“We also specialize in courseware development; program management; logistics support; flight scheduling; command, control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C2ISR) subject matter expertise; and other support services required by the Department of Defense, Small Business Administration and previously the Department of Justice,” owner Paul A. Smiley said in an email.

In business since 2007, Smiley said he started it out of his home at the beginning of the recession.

“I had a bad experience in the corporate world after retiring from the Air Force in 2002 and said to myself, ‘this will never happen again,’ so I went out on my own,” Smiley said.

He said the life change was a fit.

“Our company’s motto is ‘people before profit’ and we have the privilege to support the Department of Defense and other federal agencies with professionals who are talented, highly experienced and committed to providing exceptional services,” Smiley said.

Smiley attributes his success to several factors, including his religious faith, leadership team, commitment to building and maintaining relationships and passion for his company.

“I love what I do, and I’m passionate about life change and opportunities for our employees and the community,” he said. His advice is to find your passion, value your business contacts, support your employees and have faith in your work.

Smiley said to consider three questions as you navigate the road to small business ownership:

— Is there a need for the services or products you provide? “That’s business 101 for me,” Smiley said. “Someone has a need or a problem, and you have a solution.”

— Do you have the will and desire to see it through? “Owing a business is not for the faint-hearted,” he said.

— Is money is your No. 1 reason? “If it is…don’t,” he said. “Obviously, you must be profitable to maintain and grow your business but if making money is the No. 1 reason you’re doing it, you’re going to make money decisions when in fact you should be making business decisions.”

