2U: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Monday reported a loss of $42.4 million in…

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Monday reported a loss of $42.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $255.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $317.6 million, or $3.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $946 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, 2U said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $198 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $805 million to $815 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWOU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWOU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.