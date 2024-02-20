20 Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance

Careers with good work-life balance Jobs that allow you to choose your hours or spend less time working after hours…

Careers with good work-life balance

Jobs that allow you to choose your hours or spend less time working after hours can reduce your stress level and offer a better quality of life. According to a recent Harvard study, employers who prioritized work-life balance saw a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease among their more susceptible employees. To prioritize your health and well-being, keep reading to discover the best work-life balance jobs.

All the jobs on this list are taken from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking. We selected the top 20 jobs with the highest work-life balance score, which accounts for work hours, workload and pace of work. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

20. Marriage and Family Therapist

Median salary: $56,570

Education required: Master’s degree

Marriage and family therapists work with families and couples to help them resolve conflicts and manage mental and emotional disorders. They rank No. 6 among the Best Social Services Jobs.

Marriage and family therapists’ schedules and workloads largely depend on how many clients they’re willing to take on at any given time. In other words, they have the flexibility of setting their hours and choosing their clients.

Learn more about marriage and family therapists.

19. Taxi Driver

Median salary: $30,670

Education required: No formal education credential

Taxi drivers get passengers where they need to go and typically use a meter to determine fares. One of the main advantages of being a taxi driver is the flexibility to set your own hours. You can choose to work part time or full time, depending on your circumstances.

Every taxi driver must have a valid driver’s license, and in some states, a taxi or chauffeur’s license is also required.

Learn more about taxi drivers.

18. Optician

Median salary: $39,610

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Opticians typically work in stores that sell eyewear and help customers select the right type of contact lenses or glasses for their eyes and lifestyle. Because opticians rarely work late nights or on weekends, they generally enjoy a good work-life balance.

To become an optician, you must become certified in eyeglass or contact lens dispensing after passing exams from the American Board of Opticianry and National Contact Lens Examiners.

Learn more about opticians.

17. Mental Health Counselor

Median salary: $51,240

Education required: Master’s degree

Mental health counselors assess and address a wide range of mental health issues that their patients face, including anxiety, depression, stress and relationship difficulties. They often use therapeutic techniques, such as talk therapy and cognitive-behavioral therapy, to help clients explore and understand their thoughts, feelings and behaviors. Owning a private practice allows mental health counselors to set their own flexible work schedules.

Learn more about mental health counselors.

16. Choreographer

Median salary: $50,990

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Choreographers rank No. 2 among the Best Creative and Media Jobs and No. 9 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree. They’re creative professionals who design and organize dance routines for performances. Their work typically involves creating original dance routines, conveying ideas through movements and instructing dancers.

Choreographers, especially those who freelance, often enjoy good work-life balance as they have the flexibility to set their own schedules.

Learn more about choreographers.

15. Public Relations Specialist

Median salary: $67,440

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Public relations specialists’ main responsibility is to maintain a positive image for their clients. To do so, they craft media releases, develop social media campaigns to shape public perception of their clients, maintain relations with the media and handle crises when they arise.

Although PR specialists generally work under tight deadlines to meet client expectations, many PR agencies now allow employees to work remotely and enjoy flexible hours.

Learn more about public relations specialists.

14. Occupational Therapy Assistant

Median salary: $64,250

Education required: Associate degree

Occupational therapy assistants rank No. 7 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. Under the guidance of occupational therapists, they help patients regain and enhance their daily living skills. Unlike other professions in the health care industry that come with hectic hours, occupational therapy assistants enjoy a much less stressful work environment and better work-life balance.

Occupational therapy assistants must earn a degree from a program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, a division of the American Occupational Therapy Association.

Learn more about occupational therapy assistants.

13. IT Manager

Median salary: $164,070

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

IT managers oversee a company’s technology infrastructure, including networks, systems and cybersecurity. Some of their duties include analyzing system performance, overseeing the maintenance of IT systems, managing IT staff and collaborating with other departments to understand their IT needs.

Due to the nature of their work and the rise of telecommuting, IT managers can often manage tasks remotely. They currently rank No. 2 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 4 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

Learn more about IT managers.

12. Respiratory Therapist

Median salary: $70,540

Education required: Associate degree

Respiratory therapists treat patients suffering from asthma, chronic bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, emphysema, sleep apnea and other respiratory issues. Depending on where they work, they may have a lot of flexibility in their schedules. For example, although some respiratory therapists may work 12-hour shifts, they only work 12 to 15 days a month.

Learn more about respiratory therapists.

11. Physical Therapist

Median salary: $97,720

Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

Physical therapists help patients improve their mobility and manage their pain by using a combination of exercises, stretches, equipment and hands-on techniques. They typically work in hospitals, nursing care, outpatient care and other settings. Depending on where they work, physical therapists may choose to work full time or part time. They can also set their own hours if they have a private practice.

Learn more about physical therapists.

10. Security Guard

Median salary: $34,750

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Security guards safeguard people, property and assets by monitoring and patrolling designated areas. Many security guards enjoy flexible hours. Some only work day shifts, while some only work night shifts and weekends. You don’t need a college degree to become a security guard since employers typically offer on-the-job training.

Learn more about security guards.

9. Web Developer

Median salary: $78,580

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Web developer ranks high on the Best Technology Jobs list at No. 5. Depending on the company they work for, web developers may have good work-life balance due to their ability to work from home or to travel and work remotely wherever they like.

Some big companies such as Google also allow web developers to work on innovations they’re interested in for 20% of their time. But sometimes, longer hours are necessary to meet project deadlines. Self-employed web developers may have more control over their schedules.

Learn more about web developers.

8. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $140,040

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Marketing managers plan and execute marketing campaigns that communicate a brand’s or organization’s message to its target audience and customers. Depending on the company they work for and their workload, marketing managers may enjoy a good work-life balance. Their high median salary also allows them to focus on work without stressing about finances.

Marketing managers currently rank No. 1 among the Best Sales and Marketing Jobs and No. 11 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

Learn more about marketing managers.

7. Pharmacist

Median salary: $132,750

Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

Pharmacists dispense prescription medications and educate patients about the drugs and their use. They enjoy relatively good work-life balance compared to some other health care professionals, such as nurses or physicians. And because pharmacists don’t typically deal with emergencies, they experience less stress as well.

Pharmacists rank No. 15 among the Best Health Care Jobs and No. 15 among the Best-Paying Jobs.

Learn more about pharmacists.

6. Social and Community Service Manager

Median salary: $74,240

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Social and community service managers typically work directly with a specific community, such as the homeless, to support their well-being and act as their advocate. The work-life balance of a social and community service manager varies depending on the project or issue they’re working on. However, in general, they enjoy flexible work schedules and low stress levels.

Learn more about social and community service managers.

5. Speech-Language Pathologist

Median salary: $84,140

Education required: Master’s degree

Speech-language pathologists, also known as speech therapists, work with patients of all ages to treat speech and swallowing disorders. Their work-life balance depends on where they work and whether they own a private practice, but generally, SLPs enjoy more flexibility and opportunities for advancement compared to other occupations in the field.

Speech-language pathologists rank No. 3 among the Best Health Care Jobs and No.10 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

Learn more about speech-language pathologists.

4. School Psychologist

Median salary: $81,500

Education required: Master’s degree

School psychologists are mental health professionals who diagnose and treat students with mental disorders, learning disabilities, and other behavioral, cognitive or emotional problems. One of the biggest advantages of being a school psychologist is that your work schedule follows the academic calendar. So if the school you work for has the summer off, you’ll also enjoy a long vacation.

Learn more about school psychologists.

3. Massage Therapist

Median salary: $49,860

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Massage therapists rank No. 6 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree and No. 9 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. These licensed individuals are trained to therapeutically manipulate the muscles and other soft tissues of a patient’s body to help relieve pain and promote overall wellness.

Massage therapists can choose to work part time or full time in places such as spas, wellness centers and health care facilities.

Learn more about massage therapists.

2. Dental Hygienist

Median salary: $81,400

Education required: Associate degree

Dental hygienists work with patients to improve oral health and remove stains, tartar and plaque from teeth, as well as take X-rays and provide other preventive dental care. Dental hygienists often work part time or only a few days a week. This means dental hygienists can free up their schedules or work for more than one dentist if they choose.

Learn more about dental hygienists.

1. Occupational Therapist

Median salary: $93,180

Education required: Master’s degree

Occupational therapists are licensed health care professionals who work with patients to build or restore skills needed for daily living and working. They work in various settings, including hospitals, schools, nursing homes, private practices and psychiatric hospitals. Their schedules could vary depending on where they work, but they typically experience less hectic hours compared to other health care professionals such as surgeons.

Occupational therapists rank No. 4 among the Best Health Care Jobs and No. 19 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

Learn more about occupational therapists.

20 Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/22/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.