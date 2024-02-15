15 Best Jobs You’ve Never Heard Of

See if these unique jobs pique your interest. There are excellent jobs with unique names or job duties that many…

There are excellent jobs with unique names or job duties that many individuals have never heard of. This list, compiled from the 100 Best Jobs for 2024 ranking, may surprise you with careers that offer great salaries, lower unemployment rates, the opportunity to travel or other great benefits.

These jobs may be unfamiliar for a variety of reasons — the profession may be relatively new, highly specialized or involve professionals who work largely behind the scenes. Salary and job growth data come from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

15. Clinical Laboratory Technician

Median salary: $57,380

Expected job growth by 2032: 5%

Clinical laboratory technicians use sophisticated laboratory equipment such as microscopes and cell counters to examine body fluids and cells, match blood for transfusions and complete other tasks. Most in this profession have at least an associate degree from an accredited community college or junior college program in clinical laboratory science.

Clinical laboratory technicians rank No. 15 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs.

Learn more about clinical laboratory technicians.

14. Cartographer

Median salary: $71,890

Expected job growth by 2032: 5%

Cartographers create detailed and accurate maps by collecting and analyzing spatial data from various sources. To become one, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree in cartography, geography, civil engineering or a similar field. Being familiar with geographic information system, or GIS, technology is also important.

Cartographer ranks fifth among the Best Engineering Jobs and No. 27 among the Best STEM Jobs.

Learn more about cartographers.

13. Ophthalmic Medical Technician

Median salary: $38,860

Expected job growth by 2032: 13%

Ophthalmic medical technicians are responsible for administering the first portion of a patient’s eye examination, which typically involves checking visual acuity, testing pupils and ocular muscles, and performing refractometry. A four-year college degree is not a requirement for this profession since most ophthalmic medical technicians or technologists are trained on the job.

Ophthalmic medical technician ranks thirteenth among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree and No. 13 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs.

Learn more about ophthalmic medical technicians.

12. Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median salary: $45,230

Expected job growth by 2032: 22%

Solar photovoltaic installers lay down solar panels and normally work in teams to measure and cut solar panels for placement on rooftops of homes and businesses. Job growth for this profession is much faster than the average. It currently ranks No. 3 among the Best Construction Jobs and No. 11 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

Learn more about solar photovoltaic installers.

11. Respiratory Therapist

Median salary: $70,540

Expected job growth by 2032: 13%

Respiratory therapists treat patients who have respiratory issues including asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, cystic fibrosis or sleep apnea. To become a respiratory therapist, you must complete a two-year associate degree or a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy and pass the National Board for Respiratory Care certification exam.

Respiratory therapists rank No. 12 among the Best Health Care Jobs.

Learn more about respiratory therapists.

10. Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $57,320

Expected job growth by 2032: 45%

Even if the name of this profession doesn’t ring a bell, most people have probably seen a wind turbine. Wind turbines are large machines with three blades, sometimes seen alongside highways or off coastlines. They capture wind energy and turn it into electricity. Wind turbine technicians learn to maintain these machines and install them in technical school or they may do so in community college. Wind turbine technician ranks No. 2 among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs and No. 4 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

Learn more about wind turbine technicians.

9. Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

Median salary: $81,350

Expected job growth by 2032: 14%

Diagnostic medical sonographers use ultrasound technology to produce images of internal body structures for medical diagnosis and collaborate with health care professionals to assess and interpret the results. While there isn’t a formal licensure process to become a diagnostic medical sonographer in most states, most employers prefer candidates who have passed a professional certification exam.

Diagnostic medical sonographer ranks sixth among the Best Health Care Support Jobs.

Learn more about diagnostic medical sonographers.

8. Logistician

Median salary: $77,520

Expected job growth by 2032: 18%

Logisticians assess a company’s supply chain and oversee the journey a product makes from design to delivery. They also work closely with clients and may sometimes travel to warehouses. Projected job growth for logisticians over the next 10 years is faster than average, and this profession ranks No. 11 among the Best Business Jobs.

Learn more about logisticians.

7. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Median salary: $239,200

Expected job growth by 2032: 5%

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons remove impacted teeth and perform other operations on the mouth, neck and head areas. Stress for this role is rated above average since these surgeons conduct higher-risk surgeries. However, it is also rewarding work since procedures such as cleft lip surgery greatly improve a patient’s quality of life. Plus, the pay is lucrative.

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon ties for No. 1 among the Best-Paying Jobs and eighth among the Best Health Care Jobs.

Learn more about oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

6. Forensic Science Technician

Median salary: $63,740

Expected job growth by 2032: 13%

Forensic science technician is a blanket term for professionals who work in forensic science, such as crime scene investigators who document evidence at crime scenes and criminalists who primarily work in laboratories analyzing evidence. This profession ranks second among the Best Science Jobs and No. 28 among the 100 Best Jobs.

Learn more about forensic science technicians.

5. Medical Equipment Repairer

Median salary: $57,860

Expected job growth by 2032: 13%

As their name suggests, medical equipment repairers troubleshoot problems when a piece of medical equipment, such as a CT scanner or MRI scanner, breaks down. Besides repairing broken equipment, medical equipment repairers perform maintenance and replace outdated machinery. They currently rank No. 1 among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs.

Learn more about medical equipment repairers.

4. Industrial Psychologist

Median salary: $139,280

Expected job growth by 2032: 6%

Industrial psychologists apply the principle of psychology to workplace settings to improve employee well-being and organizational effectiveness. They conduct assessments, design training programs, and provide consultation on issues such as employee motivation and job satisfaction. Industrial psychologist ranks first among the Best Science Jobs.

Learn more about industrial psychologists.

3. Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $85,720

Expected job growth by 2032: 23%

Operations research analysts use a variety of data tools, analytical skills and math to help businesses solve problems. They can work in a range of industries, including health care or defense. For example, they may assist with issues in a supply chain or airline flight schedules.

Operations research analyst ranks sixth among the Best Business Jobs.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

2. Genetic Counselor

Median salary: $89,990

Expected job growth by 2032: 16%

Genetic counselors evaluate family medical histories and assess clients for health concerns, including inherited diseases, the potential for birth defects and other genetic issues. They also discuss health decisions with clients and may focus on a specific area such as psychiatry or oncology.

Genetic counselors rank first among the Best Health Care Support Jobs and No. 14 among the 100 Best Jobs.

Learn more about genetic counselors.

1. Actuary

Median salary: $113,990

Expected job growth by 2032: 23%

Actuary may seem like a legal term, but it’s a role in the business industry. Actuaries assess risk mostly for insurance companies, but they may also work with businesses and other clients. They use statistical data to estimate the cost of an unexpected event, such as a disaster or accident.

Actuaries rank No. 3 among the Best Business Jobs, No. 8 among the Best STEM Jobs and No. 9 among the 100 Best Jobs.

Learn more about actuaries.

