15 Best Jobs for Remote Workers

Jobs that offer a remote lifestyle

Roughly four years after the COVID-19 pandemic upended workplaces worldwide, remote work is here to stay. If you dread working in a cubicle and want a more flexible arrangement, working remotely may be a good fit.

15. Industrial Psychologist

Median salary: $139,280

14. Web Developer

Median salary: $78,580

13. Mechanical Engineer

Median salary: $96,310

12. Lawyer

Median salary: $135,740

11. Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $85,720

10. Management Analyst

Median salary: $95,290

9. Statistician

Median salary: $98,920

8. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $140,040

7. Actuary

Median salary: $113,990

6. Data Scientist

Median salary: $103,500

5. Information Security Analyst

Median salary: $112,000

4. Medical and Health Services Manager

Median salary: $104,830

3. IT Manager

Median salary: $164,070

2. Software Developer

Median salary: $127,260

1. Financial Manager

Median salary: $139,790

Update 02/13/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.