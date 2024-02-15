Jobs that offer a remote lifestyle
Roughly four years after the COVID-19 pandemic upended workplaces worldwide, remote work is here to stay. If you dread working in a cubicle and want a more flexible arrangement, working remotely may be a good fit.
15. Industrial Psychologist
Median salary: $139,280
14. Web Developer
Median salary: $78,580
13. Mechanical Engineer
Median salary: $96,310
12. Lawyer
Median salary: $135,740
11. Operations Research Analyst
Median salary: $85,720
10. Management Analyst
Median salary: $95,290
9. Statistician
Median salary: $98,920
8. Marketing Manager
Median salary: $140,040
7. Actuary
Median salary: $113,990
6. Data Scientist
Median salary: $103,500
5. Information Security Analyst
Median salary: $112,000
4. Medical and Health Services Manager
Median salary: $104,830
3. IT Manager
Median salary: $164,070
2. Software Developer
Median salary: $127,260
1. Financial Manager
Median salary: $139,790
15 Best Jobs for Remote Workers
