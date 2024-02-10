10 Sugar-Free Snacks That Are Healthy Too

Reducing added sugars in your diet is one of the healthiest things you can do to improve your overall diet…

Reducing added sugars in your diet is one of the healthiest things you can do to improve your overall diet quality and reduce risk for chronic diseases. Unfortunately, most of us eat two to three times as much sugar as what public health authorities recommend.

Per day, Americans eat, on average, about 17 teaspoons of added sugar, or 270 calories from sugars. The American Heart Association recommends that women limit added sugar to 6 teaspoons (100 calories or 25 grams) per day for women and 9 teaspoons (150 calories or 36 grams) for men.

[READ: Life Without Sugar: One Woman’s Success Story.]

The Danger of Added Sugar

Research shows that excess added sugar can up one’s risk for obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, systemic inflammation and many other health conditions.

One study reported in Nutrition Research and Practice reported that individuals who had higher added sugar intake were also more likely to increase risk for negative health outcomes and death, compared to those who had the least added sugar in their diet. The study also found that naturally sweet foods, like fresh and dried fruit, did not increase health risks.

An outsized portion of most of our total daily added sugars come from our between-meal snacks rather than our main meals. Many popular snack foods like candy, cookies, crackers, soda, coffee drinks, and energy bars often have stratospheric counts of added sugars. Choosing sugar-free snacks is one of the most impactful ways to slash sugar once and for all.

Here are 10, zero-sugar snacks that are nutrient-rich and will help perk you up without weighing you down.

[See: 11 Healthy, Low-Calorie Snacks.]

10 Healthy Snacks With No Added Sugar

Dried Apricots (or any dried fruit)

5 to 6 apricots: 110 calories, 0 grams fat (0 grams saturated fat), 26 grams carbohydrate (3 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar), 1 grams protein.

Dried fruit is a great option to enjoy in lieu of grabbing a bag of gummies or other sugary treats with no essential nutrients. Any dried fruit is good, but apricots are one of my favorites. Dried apricots (and any dried fruit with no added sugar) deliver the same beneficial vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytonutrients of fresh fruit, but in a more intensely sweet package.

Keep servings of dried fruit in check as calories can add up quickly. I keep dried fruit in my travel bag as a great way to ensure that I can get a serving of fruit when fresh fruit isn’t an option.

Medium Apple With 1 Tablespoon Peanut Butter

150 calories, 8 grams fat (1.5 grams saturated fat), 78 mg sodium, 18 grams carbohydrate (4.5 grams fiber, 0 grams added sugars), 4.5 grams protein.

Fruit is naturally sweet and can crush your cravings for sugar. Apples are one of my go-tos, as studies show that the soluble fiber in apples helps to keep you feeling full. One study found that women who included three apples a day in their diet daily lost just over 2 pounds in 10 weeks. Apples are more than 85% water, so they are among one of the more satisfying snacks. Adding the protein and healthy fats in peanut butter will make this snack even more filling.

No Added Sugar Nonfat Greek Yogurt With 1 Cup Fresh Berries

6 oz yogurt plus berries: 150 calories, 0 grams fat (0 grams saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 18 grams carbohydrates (3 grams fiber, 0 grams added sugars), 19 grams protein.

Thick, rich, and creamy, Greek yogurt is protein packed and has one of the best protein to calorie ratios of any food. What’s more, you can easily find many options with zero added sugar. A serving packs in nearly 20 grams of protein, which will help keep you full and it tempers the release of sugar into your bloodstream. I like to use plain, nonfat Greek yogurt and mix in sweet fruit, like fresh berries for a nutrient-rich between-meal option.

Macalat Sweet Dark Chocolate

2 pieces: 45 calories, 4.5 grams fat (2.5 grams saturated fat), 5 grams carbohydrate (2 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar), 1 gram protein.

Macalat is a new way for chocolate lovers to combat their cravings while staying true to their low-sugar lifestyle. Most dark and milk chocolates have added sugar to help combat the acidic acid and aldehydes from the fermented cacao, the compounds that contribute to dark chocolate’s bitterness. Macalat sweet dark chocolate is made with organic superfood ingredients that create a creamy, sweet, nutritious real food snack.

The 70% Peruvian cacao provides heart-healthy polyphenols and antioxidants. But the star ingredient is the mushroom extract that cuts the natural bitterness of dark chocolate and allows the other flavor notes to play through. This has become one of my most recommended and personal between-meal, guilt-free treats.

[READ: No-Carb Diet: Foods to Eat for Weight Loss]

Quest Cheddar Blast Cheese Crackers

1 bag: 130 calories, 7 grams fat (3.5 grams saturated fat), 420 mg sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate (5 grams fiber, no added sugars), 10 grams protein.

Crunch into a tasty snacking experience with Quest’s Cheddar Blast Cheese Crackers. Unlike many other crackers that contain low-quality carbs and added sugars, these crackers are flavorful and help provide key nutrients With no added sugars and 5 grams net carbs, each bite delivers a satisfying cheesy crunch. They also boast an impressive 10 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving.

The high protein and good source of fiber will help you stay satisfied, making these crackers an ideal choice to combat mindless munching. Plus, with single-serve packaging, keeping track of your snack calories has never been easier. Enjoy them solo or elevate the experience with peanut butter.

2 Hard-Boiled Eggs on 2 Crispbreads

215 calories, 9 grams fat (3 grams saturated fat), 250 mg sodium, 19 grams carbohydrate (4 grams fiber, 0 grams added sugars), 15 grams protein.

Eggs are considered the gold-standard for high-quality protein and numerous studies show that eggs can help tamp down hunger and appetite. I love sliced hard-boiled eggs on crispbreads with a little guac or mayo. Choose European-style crispbreads for the most fiber and fewest calories.

Atkins Vanilla Macadamia Nut Soft Baked Energy Bar

1 bar: 190 calories, 10 grams fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 250 mg sodium, 18 grams carbohydrate (9 grams fiber, no added sugars), 15 grams protein.

Bid farewell to sugary protein bars and say hello to the Atkins Vanilla Macadamia Nut Soft Baked Bar. With a generous 15 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber, this bar is designed to keep you going and satisfied. What’s more, it has 1 gram of total sugar and no added sugars.

Keep these bars on standby in your office, car, or gym bag for a wholesome between-meal pick-me-up. Experience a fantastic blend of flavor, protein, fiber and convenience with this energy bar. It’s a great choice for an on-the-go lifestyle.

1 Slice Whole-Grain Bread With 1 Tbsp Almond Butter

165 calories, 8 g fat (1.5 grams saturated fat), 194 mg sodium, 22 grams carbohydrate (5 grams fiber, 0 grams added sugars), 6 grams protein.

A hearty slice of whole-grain bread toasted with almond butter is a delish between-meal bite that provides the perfect amount of calories, high-quality carbs for energy and a great blend of fiber and protein for staying power.

KIND ZeroG Added Sugar Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt

1 Bar: 150 calories, 13 grams fat (3 grams saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate (7 grams fiber, 0 grams added sugars), 5 grams protein.

KIND’s new 0 grams added sugar keto friendly bars come in three flavors including Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Caramel Almond Nuts & Sea Salt. They are made with nutrient-dense ingredients, like almonds and peanuts, without any artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. These bars deliver the perfect balance of sweetness with zero grams of added sugar while providing filling fiber and protein.

Fresh Veggies and 2 Tbsp Hummus

120 calories, 5 grams fat (1 gram saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 15 grams carbohydrate (4 grams fiber, 0 grams added sugars), 3.5 grams protein.

Hummus and veggies may not be the most exciting snack but this plant-forward choice is a tasty way to up the veggies in your diet. This dynamic duo packs in myriad essential nutrients and bioactive compounds that can help improve heart health, control blood sugar, and may reduce risk for overweight and obesity. One study reported in TheJournal of Nutrition found that participants who snacked on hummus with pretzels experienced reduced appetite and desire to eat and had lower blood sugar levels compared to participants who ate a calorie-matched energy bar.

More from U.S. News

The Best Snacks on the Mediterranean Diet

Worst Foods to Eat Before Bedtime

10 Bedtime Foods & Drinks for Deep Sleep

10 Sugar-Free Snacks That Are Healthy Too originally appeared on usnews.com