1-800-Flowers.com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported earnings of $62.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Jericho, New York-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The flower and gift retailer posted revenue of $822.1 million in the period.

