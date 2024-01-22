Zions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $126 million.

The Salt Lake City-based bank said it had earnings of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $741 million, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $754.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $680 million, or $4.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.16 billion.

