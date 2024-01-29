Woodward: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $90 million.

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $786.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $739.3 million.

Woodward expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.15 billion to $3.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWD

