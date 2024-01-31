Wolfspeed: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $144.7 million in…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $144.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.15 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting posted revenue of $208.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Wolfspeed expects its results to range from a loss of 69 cents per share to a loss of 57 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $215 million for the fiscal third quarter.

