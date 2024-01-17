Wintrust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $123.5…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $123.5 million.

The bank, based in Rosemont, Illinois, said it had earnings of $1.87 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $894.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $570.8 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $575.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $622.6 million, or $9.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.27 billion.

