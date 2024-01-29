Whirlpool: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $491…

On a per-share basis, the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $8.90. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.64 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $5.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $481 million, or $8.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.45 billion.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $15 per share, with revenue expected to be $16.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

