The workplace trend of “rage-applying” emerged as one of the most popular in 2023.

It garnered 6 million views on TikTok just halfway through the year, according to research from Workamajig, a project management software provider.

What Is Rage-Applying?

The term refers to a worker who fires off tons of resumes and applies to a large number of jobs when disgruntled about something that happened at work. If you already have a job but get upset or feel unappreciated by your boss or company, you might find yourself rage-applying.

“When an employee is at their breaking point, they’ll impulsively apply to many jobs,” wrote Marc Cenedella, founder of Leet Resumes and the career site Ladders, in an email. One example of a trigger for rage-applying is thinking you deserved a raise or promotion but not getting one.

What Are Signs of Rage-Applying?

In practice, rage-applying differs from a typical job search. The key difference is that a traditional job search is generally thought-out, methodical and targeted. But rage-applying is quick and impulsive — motivated by emotion rather than reason — and often misses the mark in terms of meeting an employee’s career goals.

“This looks like a job seeker mass-applying for all sorts of jobs,” Cenedella said. “They often don’t understand the roles or even know what the companies they are applying at do. These jobs might not make sense for their long-term career goals or be a fit for their skills. All they can see is escaping the job they hate.”

Why Do People Rage-Apply?

When you experience the urge to rage-apply, it’s generally because of a negative trigger, rather than a positive or proactive career move. Some factors that can lead to rage-applying, according to Cenedella, include not feeling seen or appreciated at work, financial worries, burnout, or negative work environments.

Other possible causes of rage-applying include:

— Not receiving an expected raise, promotion or bonus.

— Poor relationships with a boss or colleagues.

— Feeling stuck in a rut with no path for advancement.

— Having an idea stolen or failing to receive credit for your work.

Should You Rage-Apply?

It may seem like the scattershot approach of rage-applying could help increase your odds of success in the job market. But the mass applications sent out when you feel furious differ from the more intentional process of submitting resumes to targeted employers for positions that align with your career aspirations.

Cenedella calls rage-applying “a bad idea.” “It’s like asking: Should you eat a half gallon of ice cream because your mortgage went up?” he said. “Losing control of your emotions and composure and clicking buttons is not going to do you any good.”

What Are the Pros and Cons of Rage-Applying?

Rage-applying might result in a job offer if something you submit hits the mark. But sending out applications in a less emotional way is more likely to yield positive results.

Meanwhile, the biggest con is that rage-applying can backfire. Cenedella noted that these impulsive jobseekers could end up getting interviews that are a waste of their time because they haven’t established career goals and selected jobs that align well with them. “Rage-applying can also send you from the frying pan into the fire, as you aren’t making clearheaded career decisions or evaluating the new opportunities,” he said, adding that there’s no upside to rage-applying.

How to Overcome Rage-Applying as an Employee

If you feel the urge to rage-apply, it could be a smarter career move to squelch it. Take a step back from your heated emotions and wait until a cooler head prevails before ending up in a situation that’s irreversible.

“Frustrated employees should put that motivation for change into making a goal and taking the steps needed to reach that goal,” Cenedella said. “That includes creating a new resume that highlights the skills you have that align with your goal, networking and evaluating jobs that are a good fit for you.”

At the end of the day, ensuring that your job search is coming from a calm, confident place rather than a frazzled, irrational one can help with the results. While it may feel like a relief to rage-apply, finding yourself in a job that’s a poor fit or burning bridges with your current employer can be a negative result of this practice.

What Is Rage-Applying? originally appeared on usnews.com