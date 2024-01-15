What Is Net Asset Value?

The net asset value, or NAV, of a fund is the per-share value of a fund’s underlying assets at the…

The net asset value, or NAV, of a fund is the per-share value of a fund’s underlying assets at the close of the trading day. It’s different from the market price of an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, which is the price at which investors buy or sell shares while the market is open.

Although net asset value is not factored into investing decisions the way the price-to-earnings ratio or price-to-sales ratio may be, evaluating NAV in relation to market price can help advanced investors detect when an ETF is trading at a discount or see signs that it is overvalued.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Here’s what you need to know about net asset value:

— How investors assess net asset value.

— Differences between net asset value and market price.

— How to calculate net asset value.

— Mutual fund NAV vs. ETF NAV.

— Other aspects of net asset value.

How Investors Assess Net Asset Value

Fund investors look at changes in net asset value to evaluate and compare fund performance, similar to the way stock investors watch changes in stock prices to analyze their performance.

ETFs offer direct exposure to numerous stocks, and if a stock has a bad earnings report, its share price may go down and weigh negatively on the funds that hold it. However, ETFs can lose value for other reasons as well. For instance, investors may sell their shares in a fund if they lose confidence in the fund’s manager. It’s also possible that a fund isn’t as well known and doesn’t generate enough demand.

Differences Between Net Asset Value and Market Price

Small variations between net asset value and a fund’s market price can even tip off an active ETF investor as to how the fund may move in the short term.

Amy Hamasaki, a certified financial planner and enrolled agent at Mountain Wealth Planning, offers a few reasons why mismatches between net asset value and market price take place: “NAV can differ from the market price due to changes in basic economics: supply and demand. Should there be a lot of interested buyers but few shares available to purchase, then the market price will trade at a premium to NAV,” Hamasaki explains.

“Disparities may also arise should some of the underlying assets trade on foreign exchanges in different time zones,” she says.

An ETF’s performance will align with the stocks in its portfolio. However, the overall supply and demand of a fund’s shares can create short-term gaps that represent opportunities for arbitrage traders.

How to Calculate Net Asset Value

You can find a fund’s net asset value on the investment firm’s website. But learning more about the formula can give an investor a better perspective when analyzing mutual funds and ETFs.

You can arrive at a fund’s net asset value by subtracting liabilities from a fund’s assets, which include cash. Then, an investor must divide that figure by the number of shares outstanding.

For instance, if a fund has $900 million in assets and $100 million in liabilities, the fund has $800 million in net assets. If this same fund has 10 million shares outstanding, it has a net asset value of $80 per share.

You can see the formula in use below:

(assets – liabilities) / shares outstanding = NAV

($900 million – $100 million) / 10 million shares outstanding = NAV

$800 million / 10 million shares outstanding = NAV

$80 per share = NAV

An investor can then look at the fund’s market price to determine if it is trading at a discount to NAV. The fund is overvalued if it trades for more than $80 per share and is undervalued if it trades for less than $80 per share.

[READ: ETF vs Mutual Fund: How to Choose for Your Investing Strategy]

Mutual Fund NAV vs. ETF NAV

Mutual funds and ETFs both list their net asset values on their websites. Both of these funds also give investors exposure to several stocks and target specific objectives.

However, the difference between these funds lies in when you can trade them. Mutual funds cannot be traded throughout the day. Buy and sell orders for mutual funds only go through when the fund’s net asset value changes after the market closes.

ETFs trade throughout the day, which means their net asset value fluctuates more often. ETFs allow advanced traders to capitalize on buying and selling opportunities throughout the day. However, mutual funds are not conducive to those moves because their price changes only once per day.

You have to initiate a mutual fund order before the market closes to receive shares at the new NAV upon the close. If you initiate a mutual fund order at 4:10 p.m. Eastern time, for example, after the market has closed, you will receive shares at the following day’s closing price.

ETFs are more optimal for traders, but both types of funds can be great choices for investors who want to take a passive approach.

Other Aspects of Net Asset Value

Looking at the variation between net asset value and market price can help an advanced investor discover buying or selling opportunities. However, focusing only on this tool can lead investors to miss the forest for the trees.

Growth investments can outperform. Some stocks trade at premiums because they are more likely to deliver exceptional returns in the future. Many growth stocks have valuations that value investors wouldn’t touch. Despite their lofty valuations, though, some of these growth-oriented investments outperform the broader market.

ETFs have a similar dynamic, especially funds that focus on specific industries. Funds that concentrate their holdings in semiconductor stocks tend to have more growth potential than funds that focus on bank stocks, for example. Higher growth potential can result in shares trading at a premium.

If shares trade at a premium to net asset value, some investors may sell their shares. However, funds trading at a premium may outperform in the long run. It’s also possible for a fund trading below its net asset value to remain at that level for a prolonged period of time. Investors should look at a fund’s holdings and objectives to gain additional context instead of making a decision solely based on net asset value.

A note on dividends. Net asset value also goes down if a fund distributes dividends to its investors. The net asset value calculation and historical charts do not include gains from dividend and capital gains distributions. Investors must consider these payouts when assessing a fund’s long-term performance.

Arbitrage is not for everyone. Finally, fund managers make it hard for investors to capitalize on arbitrage opportunities. “These opportunities are kept to a minimum, should the fund employ the use of redemption mechanisms, which most ETFs do,” says Hamasaki. This is where an authorized participant, or AP, forms large blocks of shares, or creation units, and buys in one market to sell in another and capture the difference in prices, helping to close any gap between market price and net asset value.

Investors may experience a better upside by focusing on the quality of the actual asset rather than a small gap between market price and net asset value.

More from U.S. News

What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks

8 Best Stocks to Buy Now With $1,000

8 Dividend Stocks With Growing Payouts

What Is Net Asset Value? originally appeared on usnews.com