Weyerhaeuser: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $219 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $839 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.67 billion.

