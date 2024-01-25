Western Digital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Thursday reported a loss of $268 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.13 per share.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Western Digital expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDC

