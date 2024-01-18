Westamerica: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) on Thursday reported net income of $39.5…

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) on Thursday reported net income of $39.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in San Rafael, California, said it had earnings of $1.48 per share.

The holding company for Westamerica Bank posted revenue of $82 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $80.4 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $161.8 million, or $6.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $323.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WABC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WABC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.