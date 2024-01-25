West Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) on Thursday reported profit…

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) on Thursday reported profit of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share.

The holding company for West Bank posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.1 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $79.1 million.

