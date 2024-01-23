Live Radio
Home » Latest News » WesBanco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WesBanco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 23, 2024, 4:46 PM

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $35 million.

The bank, based in Wheeling, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $221.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $149.1 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $159 million, or $2.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $606.8 million.

