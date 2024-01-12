Wells Fargo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.45 billion.

The San Francisco-based bank said it had earnings of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $30.55 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.48 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.14 billion, or $4.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $82.6 billion.

